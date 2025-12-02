Australia warns Lemon8, Yope on possible age-ban inclusion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two social media apps gaining popularity as alternatives to bypass Australia’s new age restrictions have been issued a “please explain” notice by the online safety regulator, indicating they may fall under the incoming laws.

The eSafety Commission has written to Lemon8 — owned by TikTok parent company ByteDance — and the photo-sharing platform Yope, recommending that both companies conduct a self-assessment to determine whether they are covered by new regulations limiting social media access to Australians aged over 16, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ten platforms — TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, Snapchat, Twitch, Kick, Reddit and YouTube — have already been confirmed as subject to the ban, which comes into effect on December 10. Under the new rules, all tech companies must continuously assess whether they are likely to be captured by the restrictions at any time.

Whether a platform meets the threshold for the age ban is determined not just by their functions such as uploading and sharing photos and videos, and comment capabilities, but also how openly the service facilitates contact from total strangers.

There are exempt categories for apps predominantly used for direct messaging, education, gaming and health.

Communications Minister Anika Wells will use a speech at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday to warn there will probably be children aged under 16 with social media accounts for "some time" after December 10.

With almost 86 per cent of Australian children aged between eight and 15 on social media, Ms Wells will say the government accepts it will take time for the age assurance "sieve" to "filter out the existing accounts and stop new accounts from being created".

"But our expectation is clear: any company that allows this is breaking the law," she will say, according to excerpts of the speech provided to the ABC.

"We know it won't be perfect from day one but we won't give up — and we won't let the platforms off the hook."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Wells said the government would have "more to say" about the status of Lemon8 this week.

In the lead-up to December 10, Lemon8 has been running paid ads on TikTok promoting itself as an alternative platform to circumvent the social media age restrictions.

In one post, a user says they "love lemon 8" because "it's not affected by the social media ban and you can cross-post to TikTok".

News.Az