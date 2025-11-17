Australian Paralympic champion Paige Greco dies at 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Paralympic gold medallist Paige Greco has passed away at the age of 28, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her family confirmed that Greco died on Sunday after “experiencing a sudden medical episode” at her home in Adelaide.

Greco, a celebrated cyclist, won Australia’s first gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s C1-C3 3000m individual pursuit, where she set a new world record.

She also won bronze in the women’s C1-C3 road race and time trial at the Tokyo Games.

“Paige meant everything to us,” Paige’s mother Natalie said in a statement via AusCycling.

“Her kindness, her determination and her warmth touched our family every single day.

“She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever.

“While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia.

“As a family, we are deeply grateful for the support shown by so many people connected to Paige, including her teammates and friends. Paige cherished the connections she made through her sport, and we take comfort in knowing how widely she was loved.”

According to the Paralympics Australia website, Greco lived with right hemiplegic cerebral palsy and competed in the C-3 category — for athletes with moderate limb impairments including amputations who can use a standard bicycle.

Across her career, she claimed multiple World Championship titles and World Cup medals, including a 2025 World Championship bronze in the Road Race.

“That feeling when I crossed the line… I love to win. I love when I race to always strive to get on that podium,” Greco said ahead of the Paris Paralympics.

“When I was younger the doctors did say to my parents that I might not be able to run and I’d have trouble doing exercise. I think I’ve always had that drive driving me that [says] ‘Yeah, OK, I do have cerebral palsy, but I’m still going to compete because that’s what I love to do’.

“The Paralympics is the top goal. Just being there in Paris, that’s what really drives me.”

Greco suffered a heavy crash at the 2023 Para-cycling World Cup, crashing at 45km/h, sustaining a broken nose and concussion among her injuries.

“In the Time Trial, towards the end of the race, I went into a wall,” she recalled, adding the crash made her consider giving up cycling.

“I’ve had a lot of successes in my cycling career, but this was mentally and physically a really big barrier to get through. I learnt a lot about myself.

“I was wondering what would happen when I got back on the bike,” she said. “Would I have flashbacks? Am I going to freak out?

“For a while I didn’t know if I wanted to continue cycling. I was thinking about whether I should walk away from the sport and do something else. We didn’t know if Worlds was on the cards. We talked about how my health has to be the most important thing.”

“Paige was on a stretcher, she had a neck brace on, there was a lot of blood around,” her coach David Betts said.

“Her front tooth was knocked out and there was a lot of facial trauma. It was all quite confronting.

“Paige was scared and I was just trying to be positive and tell her she was in good hands and we’d get her to the hospital. I couldn’t say ‘You’ll be alright’ because I didn’t really know, to be honest.”

News.Az