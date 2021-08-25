Tokyo Paralympics officially open as virus cases surge in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's Emperor Naruhito declared the Tokyo Paralympics open in a nearly empty stadium Tuesday, as athletes marched past – ready to defy stereotypes and shatter records despite a yearlong pandemic delay, Daily Sabah reports.

Emperor Naruhito made the announcement surrounded by banks of vacant multicolored seats at Tokyo's 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium, with virus rules banning spectators from almost all Games events.

"I declare open the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games," he said, wearing a white surgical mask.

The pared-down ceremony took place in front of around 800 VIPs and officials, but there was a celebratory mood as 162 teams enjoyed their long-awaited moment in the global spotlight.

The ceremony took "We Have Wings" as its concept, creating a mini "airport" on the stadium field and telling the story of a one-winged plane that takes to the skies.

A reduced parade of roughly 3,400 Paralympians and team officials entered the stadium, wearing masks but waving and dancing after the disappointment of the postponement and worries about a potential cancelation.

A volunteer carried Afghanistan's flag into the stadium as a "sign of solidarity" with athletes from the country, which is one of 21 nations unable to compete at the Games.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said the event could be a "platform for change."

"Many doubted this day would happen, many thought it impossible, but thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sports event on Earth is about to begin," he said, as a steady drizzle fell in the stadium.

The 13-day Games, with 539 gold medals up for grabs across 22 sports, arrive two weeks after the close of an Olympics that also took place almost entirely behind closed doors over virus fears.

