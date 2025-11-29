Australian PM Albanese marries partner Jodie Haydon

The private ceremony took place on Saturday afternoon at Albanese’s official residence, the Lodge, attended by a small circle of family and friends, including Albanese’s son, Nathan, and Haydon’s parents, Bill and Pauline, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends,” Albanese and Haydon said in a joint statement.

The couple were married by a celebrant from the NSW Central Coast and wrote their own vows. Haydon was walked down the aisle by her parents, to the Ben Folds song “The Luckiest.”

Haydon wore a dress by Sydney designer Romance was Born, while the prime minister’s suit was from MJ Bale. The wedding rings were from Cerrone Jewellers in Leichhardt, Sydney.

Haydon’s five-year-old niece Ella was the flower girl and the Albanese’s dog Toto was the ring bearer. The witnesses were Haydon’s brother Patrick and Albanese’s cousin Helen Golden.

After the ceremony, the couple walked down the aisle to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”. Their first dance was to “The Way You Look Tonight” by Frank Sinatra.

The couple will honeymoon in Australia next week.

Details of the wedding have been tightly guarded by the Labor leader’s office. The costs are being paid privately by the couple. It comes after the final sitting day of the Australian parliament for 2025 on Friday, and six months on from Albanese’s landslide re-election victory.

Guests included the treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and his wife, Laura, the foreign minister, Penny Wong, the finance minister, Katy Gallagher and the ALP national secretary, Paul Erickson.

The prime minister’s chief of staff, Tim Gartrell, was also there.