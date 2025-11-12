Australian spy chief warns of Chinese cyberattacks on telecoms and critical infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s top intelligence official has raised alarms over Chinese government-linked hackers probing the nation’s telecommunications networks and key infrastructure, warning that such activity poses risks of economic disruption and sabotage.

Mike Burgess, Director-General of Security for the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), said espionage activities cost Australia an estimated A$12.5 billion ($8.1 billion) last year, including A$2 billion in lost trade secrets and intellectual property, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at a business conference in Melbourne, Burgess identified two Chinese hacking groups—Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon—as operating under Chinese government and military direction. He said Salt Typhoon had probed Australian telecom systems as part of a wider strategic spying operation, while Volt Typhoon appeared to be pre-positioning for potential sabotage, including targeting critical infrastructure.

“The potential impact of widespread telecom disruption is enormous,” Burgess said, highlighting threats to banks, transport, water, and power supplies. He also warned of scenarios in which companies could be crippled as trade competitors or public panic could be triggered during elections.

In response, China dismissed the claims as a “false narrative,” with foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun accusing Burgess of deliberately provoking confrontation and spreading misinformation.

Burgess said complaints from Beijing had not deterred ASIO from raising concerns publicly. “It won’t stop my resolve,” he said during his speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney last week.

