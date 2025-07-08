Australia’s Albanese confirms China visit as trade agreement review looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Tuesday that he will visit China from July 12 to 18, as both countries look to expand economic cooperation and revisit their decade-old free trade agreement (FTA).

Speaking to reporters in Hobart, Albanese confirmed his upcoming trip, which will include stops in Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu. The Chinese Foreign Ministry later confirmed the visit, stating it was an opportunity to “strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and expand practical cooperation,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks Albanese’s second visit to China as prime minister. His first visit in 2023 ended a seven-year diplomatic freeze between Canberra and Beijing, and was seen as a turning point in relations between the two key Asia-Pacific partners.

The visit comes amid growing interest from Beijing in deepening ties in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and the digital economy. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said Monday in The Australian Financial Review that China is open to reviewing the existing FTA with higher standards and greater openness, particularly to boost collaboration in agriculture, mining, and new technologies.

While Albanese did not commit to any immediate changes to the trade deal, he emphasized that Australia would “determine its own policy” regarding any potential expansion to include areas like AI.

China remains Australia’s largest trading partner, despite political strains in recent years over issues such as national security, human rights, and technological influence. Albanese has stressed the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with Beijing while managing disagreements responsibly.

The outcomes of the visit may set the tone for a new phase in China-Australia relations, with both nations navigating a changing global trade landscape shaped by technological transformation and geopolitical realignments.

