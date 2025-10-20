Australia’s Tasmania region on alert as uncontrolled bushfire rages

Multiple fires are burning in the Nugent area. Image / Dodges Ferry Fire Brigade

Authorities have issued an emergency warning for the Nugent region in the southeast Australian region of Tasmania, where an uncontrolled bushfire poses a threat to lives and homes.

The alert went into effect at 3:30 p.m. on Monday as firefighters brace for worsening conditions, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Earlier in the day, crews were battling multiple bushfires across southern Tasmania amid severe winds. Deputy Regional Chief Scott Vinen warned that the weather and terrain could hinder both aerial and ground firefighting efforts.

“Our crews are focused on getting these fires under control and protecting the community,” he said.

The warning covers an area between Nugent Road, Bezzants Road, and Crawlers Gully Road, home to approximately 100 residents. Thick smoke and ember showers are expected, according to the Tasmania Fire Service.

A separate watch-and-act alert has also been issued for a bushfire in Kellevie, located to the southeast of Nugent.

News.Az