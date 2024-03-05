Austrian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Austrian National Council has today kicked off its visit to the liberated from Armenian occupation district of Aghdam, News.az reports.

As part of the trip, members of the delegation will familiarize themselves with the war crimes committed by Armenia in Aghdam, as well as the construction and restoration works carried out by Azerbaijan in the city.

News.Az