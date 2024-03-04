Austrian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the working group on Azerbaijan-Austria inter-parliamentary relations Tahir Mirkishili has met with head of Austria-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Austrian National Council Andreas Minnich.

Noting that the friendly relations between the two countries have ancient history, Tahir Mirkishili said that Austria was one of the first countries that recognized Azerbaijan’s independence.

Tahir Mirkishili highlighted the role of working groups on inter-parliamentary relations in expanding relations between the legislative authorities. He updated about Milli Majlis’s working group on Azerbaijan-Austria inter-parliamentary relations.

The head of the Austria-South Caucasian parliamentary friendship group Andreas Minnich hailed the successful development of relations between the countries. He emphasized that the bilateral meetings would give impetus to enhancing further cooperation, adding that the both countries’ parliaments played an important role in this matter.

Andreas Minnich commended Azerbaijan’s hosting the COP29 in 2024.

He also expressed his views on the expansion of ties in the economic sphere, the development of cooperation in the "green energy", environmental protection and logistics domains.

