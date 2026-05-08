Autoliv to End Production in Türkiye, Cutting Around 2,200 Jobs

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Global automotive safety supplier Autoliv Inc has announced it will gradually shut down its manufacturing operations in Türkiye, a move expected to affect approximately 2,200 employees.

The company, which produces critical vehicle safety components such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels, said the decision follows a broader restructuring of its operations across the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Autoliv described the move as part of a “careful assessment” of its regional footprint and cited ongoing structural changes in the global automotive industry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the company’s statement, the shutdown will not happen immediately but will be implemented gradually as production capacity is adjusted and shifted within the region. The decision reflects a wider trend among automotive suppliers adapting to shifting demand, cost pressures, and supply chain realignments in global manufacturing.

Autoliv emphasized that the restructuring is aimed at improving long-term efficiency, though it comes with significant workforce implications in Türkiye, where the company has long operated facilities producing key safety systems for vehicle manufacturers.

The announcement adds to growing concerns over job stability in parts of the automotive supply chain, as companies worldwide reassess production locations in response to technological changes and evolving market conditions.

News.Az