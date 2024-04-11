Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to be 5.5% in 2024 - ADB

+ ↺ − 16 px

Based on Asian Development Bank's (ADB) forecasts, average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will be 5.5% in 2024 before it rises to 6.5% in 2025 with faster economic growth, the Bank's report on Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2024 noted, News.azreports.

"Inflation should remain in check as the authorities monitor prices over the forecast period. Continued exchange rate stability will moderate the impact of imported inflation. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is expected to maintain its policy rate at least to mid-2024 and to observe price movements and consumer sentiment before making changes," the report stated.

News.Az