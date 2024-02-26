Awareness-raising campaign highlighting Khojaly genocide organized in London and Edinburgh

+ ↺ − 16 px

An awareness-raising campaign dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been launched in the UK's major cities, London and Edinburgh, News.Az reports.

During the rally, cars with an electronic board reflecting the realities of the Khojaly genocide drove through the central streets of London and Edinburgh with the slogans such as "Justice for Khojaly: Standing together for truth, remembrance, and justice", "Never forget Khojaly: Honouring the victims of a tragic massacre", "Remembering the lives lost in a senseless act of violence" reflected on the electronic board.

The rally drew the attention of local residents to the genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in the town of Khojaly.

