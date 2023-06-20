Yandex metrika counter

AZAL aircraft operating on Baku-Nakhchivan route returns to airport of departure

The captain of the AZAL aircraft, which operated flight J2 265 on the Baku-Nakhchivan route decided, to return to the departure airport due to a thunderstorm near the airport in Nakhchivan, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.

The plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 22:50 (GMT+4).

Passengers of this flight will fly to Nakhchivan after the weather conditions improve in the city.


