AZAL aircraft operating on Baku-Nakhchivan route returns to airport of departure
- 20 Jun 2023 23:22
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Incident
The captain of the AZAL aircraft, which operated flight J2 265 on the Baku-Nakhchivan route decided, to return to the departure airport due to a thunderstorm near the airport in Nakhchivan, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.
The plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 22:50 (GMT+4).
Passengers of this flight will fly to Nakhchivan after the weather conditions improve in the city.