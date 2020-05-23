AZAL brings 178 Azerbaijani citizens from Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another 178 Azerbaijani citizens have been delivered today to their homeland. Azerbaijan Airlines carried out another charter flight from Istanbul to Baku, the company informs.

According to AZAL, all passengers were placed in quarantine after the flight.

Earlier this week AZAL performed charter flights from Berlin and Warsaw to Baku in accordance with the plan determined by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az