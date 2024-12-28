AZAL crash victims' bodies delivered to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of three crew members—pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva—along with 21 passengers who perished in the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) crash near Aktau on December 25, have been transferred to Baku, News.az reports.

On December 25, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau. There were 67 people on board the crashed plane, including five crew members. As a result of the tragedy near Aktau, 38 people died, including all 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, leaving 29 survivors.Earlier it was reported that the bodies of 10 deceased people out of 38 have been so far identified.All six Kazakhstani nationals died.

News.Az