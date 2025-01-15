Yandex metrika counter

AZAL Plane Black Box brought to Astana from Brazil

@Reuters

The "black boxes" of the crashed AZAL plane have been brought from Brazil to Astana and handed over to the commission investigating the causes of the incident, says the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan, News.az reports.

It was stated that at the next stage, the commission will issue a final opinion on the results of the incident.

News.Az 

