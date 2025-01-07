AZAL plane crash investigation commission soon to provide decoded data to Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is set to soon welcome members of the commission investigating the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane.

According to Kazakhstan's Transport Ministry , the commission is expected to arrive in Astana in the coming days with decoded materials from the flight recorders (black boxes), News.Az reports.Upon arrival, the experts will immediately start studying the decoded data of the flight recorders.Earlier on January 7, it was reported that the Brazilian Air Force's Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) completed the decoding of the flight recorders (black boxes) of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane that crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25, 2024. "The extraction, collection and verification of data from two flight recorders has been completed," the CENIPA sources said, adding that the relevant information was sent to the Kazakh authorities.On December 25, 2024, an AZAL passenger flight travelling from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. Of the 67 people on board, 38 lost their lives, while 29 survived. Preliminary investigations point to the possibility of external physical and technical interference as factors contributing to the crash.

