AZAL to resume flights to Barcelona

+ ↺ − 16 px

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is expanding its route network from Baku to Europe by resuming flights to Barcelona, News.az reports.

First flight en route Baku-Barcelona-Baku will be operated on May 2.

Barcelona is the second most important city in Spain and one of the major tourist centers in Europe. Barcelona is also a resort city famous for its mild climate, sea and sandy beaches.

Flights will be operated from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Barcelona and back twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.

To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.

News.Az