AZAL to resume flights to Barcelona
The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is expanding its route network from Baku to Europe by resuming flights to Barcelona, News.az reports.
First flight en route Baku-Barcelona-Baku will be operated on May 2.
Barcelona is the second most important city in Spain and one of the major tourist centers in Europe. Barcelona is also a resort city famous for its mild climate, sea and sandy beaches.
Flights will be operated from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Barcelona and back twice a week - on Tuesdays and Sundays.
To learn more about the flight schedule please visit the official website of the airline - www.azal.az. It is also possible to purchase tickets via AZAL mobile app.