Azerbaijan, Bangladesh hold political consultations

The first meeting of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh was held in Baku, Azerbaijan's MFA told News.az.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and the delegation of the People's Republic of Bangladesh led by Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen.As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on the current state of relations between the two countries, the expansion of cooperation and prospects its development in political, economic, humanitarian and other realms.Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov highlighted the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the demining process carried out in the liberated territories and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works.He noted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) created favorable opportunities for cooperation.The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries within the international organizations, strengthening of inter-parliamentary relations, promotion of tourism between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, and regional issues.

