Azerbaijan, Iran to conduct tactical exercises

According to the training plan for 2024, on June 12, tactical exercises will be held with the units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.az reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.



The exercises, involving military personnel, combat equipment, aviation vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles, are focused on further increasing the decision-making skills of commanders and their level of professionalism, as well as improving the interoperability between the units.On the basis of the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Iran, tactical exercises will be held in the territory of the neighboring state simultaneously with the involvement of the relevant forces and means of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.In the exercises to be hosted by both countries, various tasks on the protection of strategic objects and communication lines from possible sabotage activities will be accomplished in a coordinated manner.

News.Az