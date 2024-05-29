Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy solid political interaction, strong energy co-op: AIR Center head

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy solid political interaction, strong energy co-op: AIR Center head

Azerbaijan and Italy have solid political interaction, economic, and energy cooperation, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks at the event titled "Bilateral relations between Italy, the EU, and Azerbaijan: Energy security and foreign policy," held in Rome, News.Az reports.

According to him, energy cooperation takes the largest share in the bilateral relationship; however, the scope of partnership is not limited to a specific area.

"Italian companies are actively involved in the restoration and reconstruction processes. During the pre-war period, Italy has always expressed a principled position towards Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Shafiyev added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      