Azerbaijan, Italy enjoy solid political interaction, strong energy co-op: AIR Center head

Azerbaijan and Italy have solid political interaction, economic, and energy cooperation, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks at the event titled "Bilateral relations between Italy, the EU, and Azerbaijan: Energy security and foreign policy," held in Rome, News.Az reports.According to him, energy cooperation takes the largest share in the bilateral relationship; however, the scope of partnership is not limited to a specific area."Italian companies are actively involved in the restoration and reconstruction processes. During the pre-war period, Italy has always expressed a principled position towards Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Shafiyev added.

