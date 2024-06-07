Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Uzbekistan’s Senate of Oliy Majlis have signed a practical action plan (roadmap) for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation for 2024-2025, News.Az reports.

The document was inked by Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Chairperson of the Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva.During the signing ceremony, the sides emphasized that the current high-level relations between the fraternal and friendly countries and the heads of state give an impetus for further expanding relations between the two countries’ legislative authorities.They stressed the importance of the roadmap in further deepening the cooperation between the two parliaments.The document envisages reciprocal visits, the exchange of experience in the field of legislative activity, the mutual activity in international parliamentary organizations etc.

