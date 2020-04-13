Azerbaijan abolishes state duty for recognition of foreign diplomas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The state duty in the amount of AZN 15 for recognition of diplomas of higher education institutions of foreign countries is going to be terminated, APA reports.

This has been reflected in the draft law of the Azerbaijan Republic about making a change in the laws of the Azerbaijan Republic “About education” and “About state duty” discussed at regular online meeting of the Economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament held today and recommended for discussion at the plenary meeting of the Parliament.

The proposed changes in the law bear the character of adaptation to the changes proposed to be made in the law “About education”. As the recognition of diplomas of higher education institutions of foreign countries has been determined as a type of service and the service fee is being charged for the rendering of that service, the relevant change is being made in the law “About state duty”, and the state duty for recognition of diplomas of higher education institutions of foreign countries is being terminated.

News.Az

