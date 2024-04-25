Azerbaijan accedes to Global Sustainable Tourism Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has been accepted as a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), News.Az reports.

The decision was made at the GSTC2024 Sweden Global Sustainable Tourism Conference.

A memorandum of understanding between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council was also signed at the conference.

The MoU envisages supporting the growth of sustainable tourism, the national implementation of the Council's standards, and other related efforts.

During the event, Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, emphasized that joining the Council will facilitate collaborative efforts with local partners in the tourism sector, enhance Azerbaijan's influence in driving sustainable and substantial changes within the global tourism industry, and promote sustainable growth of the local tourism sector through marketing initiatives.

Established in 2007, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council was formed to create the Global Criteria for Sustainable Tourism, a collaborative endeavor involving the Rainforest Alliance, the UN Environment Programme, the Population Fund, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

