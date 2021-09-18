Azerbaijan adds 2,042 more COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,042 new COVID-19 cases, 3,224 patients have recovered, and 29 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

Overall, the country has reported 470,985 cases of infection, 430,717 recoveries, and 6,280 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. At present, 38,988 people are receiving treatment.

Azerbaijan has conducted 4,731,381 COVID-19 tests over the past period, including 15,666 today.

