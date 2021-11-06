Azerbaijan adds 2,500 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 2,243 patients have recovered, and 33 patients have died, he Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Nov.6

Up until now, 544,650 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 505,767 of them have recovered, and 7,241 people have died. Currently, 31,642 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,017 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,271,849 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az