Azerbaijan adds more than 5000 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has documented 5,223 new COVID-19 cases, 2,319 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Feb.1.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 663,693, with 627,342 recoveries and 8,755 deaths. Treatment of 27,596 people is underway in special hospitals.



Over the past day, 15,945 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,172,333.

News.Az