Azerbaijan administers 767 COVID-19 jabs in 24 hours

Azerbaijan administered a total of 767 COVID-19 jabs on Wednesday, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan has administered nearly 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 5.4 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 4.9 million people got their second doses.


