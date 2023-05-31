Azerbaijan administers 767 COVID-19 jabs in 24 hours
- 31 May 2023 11:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185332
- Social
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-administers-767-covid-19-jabs-in-24-hours Copied
Azerbaijan administered a total of 767 COVID-19 jabs on Wednesday, News.az reports.
Azerbaijan has administered nearly 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.
More than 5.4 million people have received their first doses, while nearly 4.9 million people got their second doses.