Azerbaijan administers over 11.3M COVID-19 vaccine doses to date

Some 27,417 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Over the past day, as many as 2,511 citizens received the first dose, 3,453 – the second dose and 21,453 – the booster dose.

Totally, up until now, 11,373,965 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus, 5,171,942 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,680,213 people - the second dose and 1,521,810 people booster dose.

News.Az