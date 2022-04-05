Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan administers over 13.5M COVID-19 vaccine doses

Azerbaijan has administered more than 13.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday. 

More than 5.3 million people have received their first dose, while over 4.8 million people got their second doses.

Azerbaijan has also given third booster shots to over 3 million people.


