Azerbaijan administers over 8.4M COVID vaccine jabs to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 67,400 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The first dose of the vaccine has been injected to 16,357 citizens, and the second one to 51,043 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,417,975 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,730,132 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,687,843 people - the second dose.

News.Az