Azerbaijan advocates inclusivity and cooperation in climate action - COP29 official

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, hosted the event “COP29: Promoting Solidarity and Unity in Climate Action” on Friday, alongside the 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representation to OSCE and moderated by Florian Raunig, Permanent Representative of Austria to OSCE, the event heard remarks by Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator.Highlighting the global negative impacts of climate change, Yalchin Rafiyev noted that the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. He also informed the participants about the negotiations underway as part of the COP29 preparations, 14 initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan and progress made in advancing them, as well as Azerbaijan’s energy transition and climate policy.The Deputy FM emphasized that Azerbaijan promotes inclusivity and cooperation in terms of climate action, highlighting the COP29 Presidency’s close contacts with a host of partners.Other speakers also included Bakyt Dzhusupov OSCE Coordinator on Economic and Environmental Activities.The Economic and Environmental Forum is the main and highest level annual event within the Economic and Environmental Dimension of the OSCE. The Forum promotes political dialogue on economic and environmental issues linked to security and contributes to the elaboration of recommendations and follow-up activities to address these challenges.

News.Az