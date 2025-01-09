Azerbaijan again urges Armenia to renounce its territorial claims

Azerbaijan once again urged Armenia to renounce its territorial claims and remain committed to the peace process.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, on Thursday took to X to comment on the recent statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports.“Mr. Prime Minister Pashinyan, let your deeds speak louder than words. Interestingly, your “peace-loving narrative” avoids the most important pillar of establishing lasting peace and stability in the region, which is the respect of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” Hajizada stated.The spokesman wrote: “If Armenia indeed is interested in building peace with its neighbors, why do you, by all means, refuse and decline to start the process of renouncing the claims to territories you all call as “Western Armenia” and “Nagorno Karabakh Republic,” as enshrined within your Constitution and national legislation?”“Sorry, but your argumentation cannot be considered a confirmation of the “good intentions” of Armenia,” Hajizada added.

