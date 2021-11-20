Azerbaijan agrees on meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The Azerbaijani side is always open to political dialogue and welcomes such contacts. In this regard, Azerbaijan agreed to the proposal of the President of the Council of the European Union to organize a meeting of the leaders of the two countries with the mediation of the EU within the Brussels Summit," said Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to her, President of the European Council Charles Michel had telephone talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on November 19:

"The President of the EU Council proposed to hold a meeting of the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels on December 15 this year. Azerbaijan's position on the realities of the post-conflict period has been repeatedly voiced by the head of state, including on the international platform. We believe that the Brussels Summit and the meeting to be held in this context will create additional opportunities in this regard."

News.Az

