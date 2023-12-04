Azerbaijan aims for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), a Leaders Summit has been held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the Summit.

Speaking at the event, Mikayil Jabbarov said that as the Chair of the Azerbaijan Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the country paid a special attention to climate change.

“Since the adoption of global initiatives, Azerbaijan has demonstrated a firm commitment to their universal promotion and the implementation of the climate initiatives and the 2030 Agenda. The commitment to fostering transformative changes reflects a dedication to reshaping the national economy with a focus on sustainability, inclusive growth and clean energy. Additionally, remodeling economies requires effective and sustainable financial sources globally. For that reason, it is crucial to establish networking platforms to explore opportunities for private sector investors making a positive impact on accelerating green growth,” the Azerbaijani minister emphasized.

“As a driver of the green energy transformation, renewable energy sources will constitute 24% of the installed capacity for electricity generation in Azerbaijan by 2026, with a more ambitious target of reaching 30% by 2030. Azerbaijan aims for a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2050. This includes the establishment of a green energy zone in the Karabakh and Easter Zangazur regions liberated from 30 years occupation of Armenia, contributing to the implementation of the commitments on climate change. The path to realizing a sustainable future is apparent, yet it presents challenges demanding our immediate and collective attention. One notable challenge in our pursuit of a green economy is the contamination of our lands resulting from extensive mine activities. Azerbaijan acknowledges the crucial role of demining initiatives in fostering sustainable development and facilitating green transformation. Recognizing the substantial impact of demining on the wellbeing and advancement of the region, as well as its broader significance for our country's development, humanitarian demining is formally designated as the 18th National Sustainable Development Goal in Azerbaijan,” Mikayil Jabbarov added.

News.Az