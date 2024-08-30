Azerbaijan Air Force conducts airborne, parachute jump drills – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the training plan for 2024, approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Air Force’s units have launched airborne and practical parachute jump exercises.

During the exercises, parachute-landing, search-rescue specialists and the flight crew accomplish various flight tasks and introductory parachute training, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.Plus, actions are carried out to drop cargo from the air to the designated point.The exercises are focused on improving the parachuting skills of servicemen and further increasing their level of combat and special training and accomplish the assigned tasks with high professionalism.

