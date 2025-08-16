Azerbaijan Air Force conducts training flights - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Training flights were carried out with aircraft and helicopter units of the Azerbaijan Air Force in accordance with the current year's training plan.

Initially, the pilots' theoretical knowledge of flight conditions and safety rules was tested, and then the flight crews were instructed, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



Tasks were accomplished on takeoff and landing from base airfields along designated routes, detection of air and ground targets in interoperability with command and control points, and other activities.



It is worth mentioning that the focus of training flights is to further increase the combat readiness of aviation units and the practical skills of military pilots.

News.Az