Azerbaijan Air Force’s helicopter units conduct exercises (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the helicopter units of the Air Force are conducting exercises, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The helicopter crews flying from the base airfields accomplished the tasks on takeoff and landing, determined the coordinates of surface targets of the imaginary enemy, and conducted aerial reconnaissance and other activities in accordance with the plan of the exercises.

Military pilots demonstrated high professionalism in the exercises focused on improving the combat and practical skills of helicopter units.

News.Az