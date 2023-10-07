Azerbaijan Airlines cancels all flights to and from Israel

Due to recent events in Israel, Azerbaijan Airlines cancels all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday, October 8, AZAL told News.Az.

“Additional information regarding the operation of flights en route Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku will be provided later.

Passengers with tickets to Tel Aviv are entitled to a full refund or free exchange of tickets.

For information about changes, passengers are advised to contact the airline's call center at callcenter@azal.az .

The airline has currently suspended the sale of tickets to Tel Aviv until further notice.

Please note that the airline's priority is the safety of flights and passengers,” AZAL reported.

