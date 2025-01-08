Azerbaijan Airlines cancels Baku-Kazan flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of its Baku-Kazan-Baku flight scheduled for January 8, 2025, following the closure of airspace over Kazan due to the implementation of the "Kovyor" plan.

The airline emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority, and it adheres strictly to international aviation standards, News.Az reports.Affected passengers can contact the AZAL call center for additional information via email at callcenter@azal.az.The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

