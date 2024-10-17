Azerbaijan Airlines set to increase frequency of flights to Beijing

Azerbaijan Airlines set to increase frequency of flights to Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Samir Rzayev met with Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao to discuss the expansion of air traffic between the two countries.

The parties highlighted the growth in passenger numbers between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZAL’s press service.It was noted that currently, AZAL operates two weekly flights on the Baku-Beijing route, with plans to increase this to three flights per week starting in 2025 to accommodate rising demandAdditionally, the meeting explored opportunities to expand AZAL’s flight network in China, considering potential routes to major cities such as Guangzhou and Shanghai. This expansion aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and provide more travel options for passengers.The discussions also underscored Baku’s strategic role as a key transit hub between China and Europe. Improving air traffic is anticipated to boost tourism and reinforce Azerbaijan’s position in global passenger and cargo transportation.

News.Az