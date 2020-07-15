Azerbaijan allocates $61.7 million for targeted social assistance

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first half of the year, about AZN 105 million ($61.7M) was directed to payment of targeted social assistance, which is 62 percent of AZN 40.4 million ($23.7M) more, compared to the same period last year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection reported on July 13.

According to the statement, in recent months, the number of families receiving this assistance has increased by more than 14,000 and now is closed to 85,000. The average monthly amount of targeted assistance has exceeded AZN 225 ($132.3).

Moreover, in January- June this year, the ministry allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) to finance pensions of about 1.3 million pensioners, which is AZN 436.51 million ($256.7M) or 24.09 percent more than in the same period of last year. AZN 475 million ($279.4M) was paid to 743,000 people as part of social benefits and pensions, which is by 46.6 percent or AZN 151 million ($88.8M) more than in the same period of last year. Additionally, AZN 105 million ($61.7M) was allocated for financing of targeted public social assistance to more than 350,000 members from about 5,000 families, which is by 62 percent or AZN 40.4 million ($23.7M) more compared to the same period of 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that as part of the measures of state social support in connection with the pandemic, AZN 229 million ($134.7M) was allocated for proving lump sum payment of AZN 190 ($111.7) per month in a period of April- May to 600,000 unemployed.

It should be noted that targeted state social assistance to families, the term of which has expired during the special quarantine regime, continues.

(c) Azernews

News.Az

News.Az