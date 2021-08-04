Azerbaijan allocates funds to restore educational institutions destroyed by Armenian aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to carry out restoration and construction work in educational institutions damaged by the Armenian aggression on September 27, 2020.

According to the order, starting from September 27, 2020, restoration and construction works will be carried out in the damaged educational institutions in Ganja city, Aghdam, Goranboy and Tartar districts to erase the damage caused by the aggression of the Armenian Armed Forces on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 7.0 (seven) million manats were initially allocated to the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisioned in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021 to ensure its implementation.

The Ministry of Finance will provide funding in the amount specified in Part 1 of this Order, and the Cabinet of Ministers will resolve the issues arising from this Order.

News.Az

