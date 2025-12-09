Azerbaijan, Amazon Web Services explore cloud infrastructure development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is exploring cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance its digital infrastructure.

During his visit to the United States, Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Dominic Delmolino, Vice President of Field Technology and Engineering for AWS Worldwide Public Sector (WWPS), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussions focused on several key areas, including the development of cloud infrastructure, digital transformation of public services, strengthening cybersecurity capabilities, and expanding the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

This engagement highlights Azerbaijan’s commitment to leveraging global technology partnerships to modernize its public services and enhance its digital economy.

News.Az