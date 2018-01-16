Azerbaijan among least religious countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegraph has mapped the world's most - and least - religious countries.

Azerbajan ranks 13th among the least religious countries. Only 34 % of Azerbaijani respondents consider themselves religious.

The map which is based on the results of three WIN/Gallup International polls, taken in 2008, 2009 and 2015. Each asked respondents whether or not they felt religious; for each country it has included the most recent figures available.

According to the surveys, five countries tie for the title of most religious. In each of Ethiopia, Malawi, Niger, Sri Lanka and Yemen, 99 per cent of those questioned answered "yes". A further four - Burundi, Djibouti, Mauritania and Somalia - saw 98 per cent reply in the affirmative.

The 20 most religious countries

Ethiopia - 99% feel religious

Malawi - 99%

Niger - 99%

Sri Lanka - 99%

Yemen - 99%

Burundi - 98%

Djibouti - 98%

Mauritania - 98%

Somalia - 98%

Afghanistan - 97%

Comoros - 97%

Egypt - 97%

Guinea - 97%

Laos - 97%

Myanmar - 97%

Cambodia - 96%

Cameroon - 96%

Jordan - 96%

Senegal - 96%

Chad - 95% (six other countries - Ghana, Mali, Qatar, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Zambia - also returned a result of 95%)

The most religious regions are Africa and the Middle East, with south-east Asia and Latin America not far behind. Faith is important to many southern European countries too, with 74 per cent of Italians and 71 per cent of Greek claiming to feel religious.

