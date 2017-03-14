Azerbaijan among the contenders for the victory in Eurovision-2017

European bookmakers predict victory at the international song contest "Eurovision-2017" to the representative of Italy, singer Francesco Gabbani, Oxu.Az reports with reference to Trend.

Belgium took the second place, Sweden on the third place.

The top ten also included representative of Azerbaijan Diana Hajiyeva (scenic pseudonym Dihaj).

It should be noted that Diana Hajiyeva will perform at the contest with the song "Skeletons", composed by Isa Malikov and Sandra Bjurman.

The final of the international song contest "Eurovision-2017" will be held in Kiev (Ukraine) on May 13, the semifinals - on May 9 and 11.

Representative of Azerbaijan at the international song contest "Eurovision-2017" Diana Hajiyeva will perform in the first part of the first semifinal of the contest.

