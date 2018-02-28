Azerbaijan's Eurovision song to be revealed on March 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation of the song and video of Azerbaijan's Eurovision 2018 singer Aysel Mammadova (AISEL) will be held on March 4.

AISEL will perform in the first half of the semifinal 1, AzerTag reports.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will take place for the first time in Portugal following the country's first victory at the 2017 contest in Kiev, Ukraine with the song "Amar pelos dois", performed by Salvador Sobral. The contest will be held at the Altice Arena in Lisbon and will consist of two semi-finals on 8 and 10 May and a final on 12 May 2018. The three live shows will be hosted by Filomena Cautela, Sílvia Alberto, Daniela Ruah and Catarina Furtado.

Forty-three countries will participate in the contest, equalling the record of the 2008 and 2011 editions.

AISEL is a pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger. Her debut single "So Magical" was released in 2013, followed by "You are in me" in 2014. The singer's repertoire includes such self-written works as Gravity", "9 Moons Of Saturn", "Dream On" and other songs.

