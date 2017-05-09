Azerbaijan`s representative for Eurovision 2017 performs in first semi-final

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first semifinal of the "Eurovision-2017" song contest is held at the Kiev International Exhibition Center, APA reports.

Representative of Azerbaijan Diana Hajieva (scenic pseudonym DiHaj), performing at number 8, brilliantly performed the composition Skeletons. The authors of the composition are the composer and producer Isa Malikov and Sandra Bjurman.

In the first semifinal, in general, the contestants from 18 countries. Along with Diana Hajieva, the representatives of Sweden, Georgia, Australia, Albania, Belgium, Greece, Poland and other countries also perform in the first semifinal.

Of the 18 contestants, only 10 performers will get a place in the finals.

The order of performances in the finals will be determined by drawing lots at the winners' press conference, which will take place after the end of the first semi-final.

According to the rules of the show, 26 countries will take part in the final: 10 countries from each semi-final, the Big Five countries (Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, France), as well as host country of 2016 - Ukraine.

The second semifinal of the contest will be held on May 11, the final - on May 13.

News.Az

News.Az