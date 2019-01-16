Madonna invited to perform at Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Madonna is reportedly in negotiation with organizers to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Tel Aviv in 2019, Ynet said Tuesday.

Israel won the rights to host the annual competition in 2019 after Netta Barzilai was named the winner of last year’s event, AzerTag reports.

According to the report, Madonna expressed her agreement to come to Israel, but negotiations remain ongoing over financial terms.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place in Tel Aviv between the 14th and 18th of May.

News.Az

News.Az