Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss regular railway cargo transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arif Aghayev, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), met with a Belarusian Railways delegation led by Deputy Head Andrei Yakobson, News.az reports citing Azertac .

The meeting focused on developing multilateral collaboration within bilateral and international organizations, implementing joint projects, organizing regular cargo transportation between the two countries, including freight shipment via container trains.The Belarusian delegation expressed interest in transporting cargo to Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and to Iran via the North-South route, passing through Azerbaijan`s territory.To bolster cooperation on the North-South corridor, both sides agreed to continue discussions on tariff policies, transportation technologies, and digitalization—key topics addressed during a trilateral meeting in October with the participation of Russian Railways.The meeting also focused on expanding Azerbaijan Railways' rolling stock fleet with Belarusian-made wagons.

News.Az